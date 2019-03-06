Grab secures $1.46 billion investment from SoftBank; here’s what company plans

By: | Updated: March 6, 2019 4:18 PM

"SoftBank and the Vision Fund are long-standing strategic investors.... The investment is a clear statement of belief in our vision to grow Southeast Asia's technology ecosystem as the region's Number 1 super app," Grab co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan said in the statement Wednesday.

Grab, SoftBank, Grab Holdings Inc,  Softbank Vision Fund, SoftBank Investment AdvisersGrab had set up its R&D centre in Bengaluru, housing about 200 engineers, who focus on developing new payments technologies for GrabPay, its digital payments platform. (Reuters)

Southeast Asia-based technology firm Grab Holdings Inc Wednesday said it has secured USD 1.46 billion (about Rs 10,300 crore) in fresh funding from Softbank Vision Fund (SVF). With this, Grab has so far secured over USD 4.5 billion (around Rs 31,747 crore) in funding in its current financing round (series H), it said in a statement. Other investors in this round include Toyota Motor Corporation, Oppenheimer Funds, Hyundai Motor Group, Booking Holdings, Microsoft Corporation, Ping An Capital, and Yamaha Motor, it added. Grab had set up its R&D centre in Bengaluru, housing about 200 engineers, who focus on developing new payments technologies for GrabPay, its digital payments platform.

The company is looking at doubling the number in the next 12-18 months. “SoftBank and the Vision Fund are long-standing strategic investors…. The investment is a clear statement of belief in our vision to grow Southeast Asia’s technology ecosystem as the region’s Number 1 super app,” Grab co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan said in the statement Wednesday.

David Thevenon, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said the latest investment will help Grab explore exciting new opportunities across on-demand mobility, delivery and financial services across Southeast Asia. Ming Maa, Grab’s President said the company continues to receive new investor interest and it looks forward “to welcoming more global industry leaders as partners in 2019”.

The statement said the company plans to expand its verticals such as financial services, food delivery, parcel delivery, content and digital payments, and roll out new services that it announced last year. Grab also plans to invest a significant portion of fresh proceeds in Indonesia, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Grab secures $1.46 billion investment from SoftBank; here’s what company plans
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition