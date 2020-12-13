  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt working to create the ‘first genuine single-window system’ to ease compliances and processes: Piyush Goyal

By: |
December 13, 2020 6:01 AM

The government is working to create the 'first genuine single-window system' to ease compliances and approval processes, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The funds raised will be used for further scaling up production of Bandicoot and to develop new products and R&D to leverage the technology for the health care segment.Indian industry should also reflect on creating a fund with an initial corpus of Rs 10,000 crore (for investments in startups), Goyal said.

The government is working to create the ‘first genuine single-window system’ to ease compliances and approval processes, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. Expressing concern over foreign entities picking up large stakes in startups, particularly at the early-stage seed capital and at ‘very low valuations’, Goyal called for cooperation from Indian industry in providing them financial support, opportunities and mentorship.

“Not that I am against foreign capital. We welcome that, but Indian industry should also reflect on creating a fund with an initial corpus of Rs 10,000 crore (for investments in startups). This will encourage our budding entrepreneurs to scale up,” he said.

Related News

Speaking at industry body Ficci’s annual general meeting here, he said: “We intend to come up with a much easier processes to help investors meet compliance requirements, while simultaneously working across ministries to see if we can reduce the burden of compliance.” One such measure could be a common application form for industries which would cut down the process of repeatedly applying for renewal of licences, he said.

Goyal said efforts were on to identify areas where India has competitive and comparative advantages. “We have identified 24 sectors and an actionable agenda is being prepared with a view to boosting manufacturing in India,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Govt working to create the ‘first genuine single-window system’ to ease compliances and processes Piyush Goyal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bad Money review: Yet another reinforcement of the ills plaguing the banking system in the country
2Brewing hope: How tea startups in the north-east are revolutionising the 170-year-old industry
3Need to have DFIs back into arena, says SBI MD