Govt planning separate micro enterprises division in MSME Ministry? Here’s what MoS MSME said

Micro enterprises: Minister of State in the MSME Ministry Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma informed Parliament on Thursday that there is no proposal or plan to create a separate division for micro-enterprises within the Ministry of MSME. The statement was in response to a question raised whether there is any such plan in the ministry and if so, would the separate division assist micro enterprises in participating more effectively in government schemes like the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) which provides financial assistance for setting up new enterprises.

Importantly, A parliamentary panel on industry in March this year had suggested a separate division for micro enterprises in the MSME ministry for focused initiatives on micro units “as the problems faced by the micro enterprises are different from the problems faced by the small and medium enterprises.” The panel also called for a separate monitoring mechanism in the ministry regarding the implementation of various schemes meant for the micro enterprises which constitute around 99 per cent of the MSME sector.

Also read: Parliamentary panel suggests separate division for micro enterprises in MSME ministry; here’s why

“A focused handholding is required to boost the micro enterprises to graduate them to small and then to medium enterprises…Micro enterprises centric policies may be framed and implemented to nurture this segment for overall strengthening of MSMEs,” the panel had noted in its report presented to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier this year, in a survey covering 1,08,500 MSMEs by trade associations representative Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA), 82 per cent of the respondents had demanded a separate ministry for micro enterprise “for better concentration and support.”

Also read: How govt’s support measures for MSMEs can facilitate large-scale creation of jobs

Currently, out of 2.24 crore Udyam registered MSMEs (including 41.41 lakh Udyam Assist registrations), 2.17 crore were micro enterprises while small enterprises were only 5.63 lakh and medium enterprises only a handful 53,033, as per data from the Udyam portal.

To help a large number of micro enterprises existing in the informal sector get formalised and access the benefits of priority sector lending, the government had launched the Udyam portal in 2020 and Udyam Assist Portal for non-GST registered units in January this year.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises