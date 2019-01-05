Govt picks six districts to take ease of doing business at district level

A baseline is being created for the purpose and resources and skills available in districts are being identified, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu.

Six districts in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have been selected towards district-level ease of doing business, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday.

“I am aware that until the ease of doing business is improved at the district-level, people will not get benefited. We have adopted a district-focused approach by picking six districts in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh,” PTI quoted the minister while addressing an awards function.

The minister added that a baseline is being created for the purpose and resources and skills available in districts are being identified so that they could be harnessed.

“Indian Institute of Management, National Council for Applied Economic Research are creating a baseline for growth. The work on the second phase of the project has also begun on how to best utilise the available resources in a particular district,” he said.

Prabhu further said that he has directed the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) authorities to extend full support to entrepreneurs towards providing a marketplace platform for their products.

The minister said that GeM is targetting total sales volume of transactions aggregating to more than $100 billion in the next few years.

According to GeM website, it currently has 31,855 buyers, 178,142 sellers and service providers, and 718,187 products listed on the platform.

Prabhu also said that the government will soon come up with a solution to problems faced by startups with regard to angel tax.

“I want to assure you that we are working with the finance ministry in order to find the appropriate solution to angel tax and I am quite confident that we will come up with a solution soon,” the minister said.

Earlier this week, traders’ body CAIT had urged the government to avoid changes in the revised FDI policy on e-commerce to avoid an upper hand to big players in the sector, PTI reported.

A delegation of CAIT called on Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu Thursday apprising him of the situation.

The new changes, effective from February 2019, restricts the sellers or group companies of e-commerce marketplaces having equity participation or control on its inventory would not be allowed to sell its products on the platform run.