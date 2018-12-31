Govt mulls Rs 1,227 crore boost to deepen intellectual property pool; these many startups already funded

The six funds have invested Rs 177.37 crore in 47 ventures and startups.

The government has intended to put Rs 1,227 crore through the electronic development fund (EDF) to encourage IPR (intellectual property rights) in information technology and electronics sectors, a PTI report said. EDF is the “Fund of Funds” to invest in professionally managed daughter funds.

The fund has invested Rs 53.52 crore in six daughter funds by the end of Q2 FY19. The six funds have invested Rs 177.37 crore in 47 ventures and startups. The daughter funds are providing risk capital to businesses in areas including Electronics, Nano-electronics, and IT creating new technologies and IPRs.

The government has proposed to contribute the amount in the total corpus of Rs 10,906 crore recommended to be invested by 22 daughter funds in technology companies, according to information updated on the website Ministry of Electronics and IT. The contribution, however, is subjected to final approval of the EDF board.

Among the daughter funds with a fund size of Rs 1,000 and above include Maitreyi Digital India Fund I with Rs 1,250 crore followed by Orbit Ventures Fund II, Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Fairwinds India Emerging Technology Fund, and Bharat Innovation Development Fund, each with Rs 1,000 crore fund size.

So far, investment in 13 daughter funds has been approved by the government with a total targeted corpus of Rs 6,950 crore. The amount committed by EDF to the 13 funds is Rs 857 crore which will be invested in them over a period of 4-5 years, a Ministry of Electronics and IT spokesperson said.

Canbank VC Fund, a wholly owned subsidiary of public sector lender Canara Bank, is managing the EDF while the Ministry of Electronics and IT is the fund’s anchor investor. EDF was launched in February 2016.

“Total employment in supported startups was around 4,200,” the spokesperson said. 9 daughter funds with a corpus of around Rs 2,938 crore under EDF are already operational according to the information on the ministry’s website.

These 9 finds include Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, Karsemven Fund, Yournest India VC Fund, Pi Ventures Fund I, Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Aruha Technology Fund-I, Parampara Early Stage Opportunities Fund – Series 1, Unicorn India Venture Fund I, and Stellaris Venture Partners India Fund I.