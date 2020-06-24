Govt may ask e-commerce players to display country of origin of all products

The development comes amid the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) requesting commerce minister Piyush Goyal to mandate e-commerce players to state the country of origin for products sold on their portals.

The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) will hold a meeting with e-commerce companies to discuss displaying the country of origin for products sold on their platforms.

The meeting to be held via video-conference is scheduled to be held at 12pm on June 24, a source aware of the discussions told FE.

The development comes amid the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) requesting commerce minister Piyush Goyal to mandate e-commerce players to state the country of origin for products sold on their portals.

CAIT in a letter to the minister said: “All e-commerce companies are selling Chinese goods in large percentages on their portals and in absence of country of origin provision, the customers are unaware about it which certainly influences the choice of the consumers”.

On Tuesday, the government e-Marketplace (GeM), a special purpose vehicle under the ministry of commerce and industry made it mandatory for sellers to enter the country of origin while registering all new products on GeM. Further, sellers, who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature on GeM, are being reminded regularly to update the country of origin, with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same.