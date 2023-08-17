Govt gives relaxation to MSMEs in implementing quality norms for electric ceiling fans

Compliances for MSMEs: The Electric Ceiling Fan manufacturing small units and micro units are provided 9 months and 12 months respectively to implement the latest Electric Ceiling Type Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023, introduced on the lines of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 9. For larger producers, the Order will be implemented within six months of the date of the release of notification.

As per the notification S.O. 3641(E). Of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Indian Standard 374: 2019 will be applicable to the Electric Ceiling Type Fans.

The new order mandates that goods or articles falling within the scope need to comply with the rules and regulations under the relevant Indian standards and bear the standard mark under a bureau’s license. The items under the Electric Ceiling Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023, can not be sold, purchased, imported or stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

However, the notification clearly mentions that the goods manufactured for exports are kept out of the ambit of this new Quality Control Order. Those enterprises registered on the Udyam Portal with specific investment in plant and machinery of up to Rs 25 lakhs, and a turnover limit of Rs 2 crore annually, as certified by a Chartered Accountant, are also excluded from this order and are not required to adhere to the compliance.

Also read: Chinese goods boycott to cost China Rs 1 lakh crore this festive season: CAIT

This authorizes the Bureau of Indian Standards as the certifying and enforcing authority for the specified goods and articles. Failing to comply with the orders and instructions will lead to penalties under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

Under the provision of the BIS Act, the defaulter can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles.

Also read: Cabinet okays Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma scheme to support artisans, craftspeople; check details

The Quality Control order showcases the commitment of the government to ensuring the quality of consumer goods. By enforcing adherence to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the order aims for consumer safety and satisfaction.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises