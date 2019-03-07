Government to set up committee for easing investments, says Suresh Prabhu

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 8:50 PM

Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said that a new committee will be set-up for easing the investments in Indian businesses as "India is going to be the next largest growth engine of the world."

Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said that he has already directed the commerce secretary to prepare a new ‘matrix’ for ‘please of doing business’.

Commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said that a new committee will be set-up for easing the investments in Indian businesses as “India is going to be the next largest growth engine of the world.”

“I have directed the (commerce) secretary to set up a committee for new regulations to take collective action immediately while I will be dealing with the angel tax issue on real time basis,” Suresh Prabhu said at the IVCA Conclave.

Prabhu also said that he has already directed the commerce secretary to prepare a new ‘matrix’ for ‘please of doing business’.

“We talk about the ease of doing business but I think we should think of please of doing business so that you (entrepreneurs) enjoy doing business rather than just removing hurdles in the way. This is what I want to develop over a period of time,” the minister said.

Prabhu also stressed on the significance of attracting more investments and that it must precede any economic activity to happen significantly on the ground.

“If more investments happen, more economic activity will happen. More economic activity would mean more capital getting created which would lead to more investments happening,” Prabhu said.

The minister said that he will personally reach out to large equity players globally to encourage them to look at India more closely.

Prabhu’s comments comes a day after the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday raised the angel tax exemption limit from Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore for investment made into startups by unlisted firms or individuals. Also, investments by listed firms having a net worth above Rs 100 crore or annual turnover of Rs 250 crore will be exempted from any such limit, the Financial Express reported.

In a separate development on Thursday, DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said that the department is deliberating on the issue of accredited investors with the Central Board of Direct Taxes even as angel investors have been seeking tax exemption for the investments made in startups.

“We have held consultations with stakeholders on who can be the accredited investors. What can be the criteria for accredited investors (to invest) and who will accredit them, all this is under discussion right now. We would like to do this at the earliest,” DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said at the conclave.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Government to set up committee for easing investments, says Suresh Prabhu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition