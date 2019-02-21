India’s most startup-friendly states, government to rank on 30 action points

The ranking framework has been prepared by DPIIT after multiple discussions with state and UT governments.

The ministry of commerce and industry is back with its second edition of states’ startup ranking as per the ranking framework that consists of 7 pillars and 30 action points. The period of evaluation will be from May 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

“The framework aims to rank the states/union territories (UT) for establishing a robust ecosystem for supporting startups,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a release.

The ranking will be based on states’ and UTs work towards institutional support to startups, simplifying regulations, easing public procurement, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support and awareness, and outreach related activities.

After the successful first edition of States’ Startup Ranking in 2018, where 27 States and 3 Union Territories participated, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) today released second edition of Startup Ranking for 2019.

The ministry said that the framework has been prepared by DPIIT after multiple discussions with state and UT governments.

It said that the framework has evolved distinctly from last year as the primary focus this time is on getting feedback from startups as well and other important stakeholders from the startup ecosystem.

The government also proposed to recognise states and UTs for their exemplary performance in seven pillars. “As part of the Ranking 2019 exercise, DPIIT will recognize innovative Startup programs and initiatives from State/UT Governments,” the ministry added.

So far 25 States and UTs have set up their respective startup policies to promote local startup ecosystem.

In the inaugural ranking last year, Gujarat was ranked as the best state in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan that were regarded as the top performers on the list.

14,565 startups were examined by DPIIT across India in the ranking. Maharashtra had the largest number of startups (2,787), followed by Karnataka (2,107), Delhi (1,949), Uttar Pradesh (1,201), Haryana (765) and Gujarat (764).