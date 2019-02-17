Government launches online course, app to support potential exporters

Prabhu announced the course in a meeting of the Board of Trade (BOT) chaired by him recently.

Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has launched “Anytime-Anywhere” online export awareness course for potential exporters to train, mentor and hand-hold them to tap international trade opportunities, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release.

The online course is funded under the ‘Niryat Bandhu’ scheme of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and is launched in partnership with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, the ministry said.

The Niryat Bandhu scheme help entrepreneurs exploring business in exports through training, counselling and information sessions through the network of DGFT offices across India, according to details available on DGFT website.

The participants would receive a certificate in Export Import Management under Niryat Bandhu Scheme post course completion.

Prabhu also launched DGFT’s mobile app during the occasion to allow exporters share their grievances, apply for different licenses, view their status apart from information pertaining to latest trade notices, circulars, Foreign Trade Policy and trade fairs.

“Through concerted efforts of improved logistics, trade facilitation, increased digitization to reduce human interface and increase transparency, implementation of GST, capacity building through skilling etc., the government has been able to arrest the downturn (in exports) affecting India,” commerce secretary Dr Anup Wadhawan said highlighting the need for the course.

DGFT Director General Alok Chaturvedi, claiming government’s commitment for end-to-end IT enablement and paperless process, said the Department of Commerce has approved a project for the revamp of entire IT system of DGFT.

India’s exports grew marginally by 3.74% in January to $26.36 billion, compared with $25.41 billion in January 2018 due to subdued performance of key sectors including engineering, leather, and gems and jewellery, PTI reported quoting data from the commerce ministry.

On the other hand, trade deficit at $14.73 billion widened in January as compared to December 2018 when it stood at $13 billion. However, the deficit has lowered when compared to $15.67 billion in January 2018.