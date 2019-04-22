Forget Flipkart, Amazon, government is buying lakhs of smart phones from this little known portal

By: | Updated: April 22, 2019 8:44 PM

E-Commerce: Smart phones, bicycles, computers, printers and automobiles have emerged as the fastest moving categories on the portal.

GeM, Government E Marketplace, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues,E-Commerce: GeM has fast emerged as the preferred mode of procurement for goods and services in the public sector.

Government E-Marketplace (GeM): Government departments are buying lakhs of smart phones, bicycles, computers and printers online to cut cost and root out corruption in public procurement. However, these large scale online purchases don’t mean big bucks to top e-commerce firms such as Amzaon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative, a little known government portal is helping various ministries, departments, PSUs and state governments to purchase these items at competitive prices in a transparent manner.

Early this year when women and child development department of government of Maharashtra was looking to purchase over 1.2 lakh smart phones for its Poshan Abhiyan scheme, it did not turn to Amazon or Flipkart. It procured these phones at a total cost of Rs 100 crore, over Rs 8,300 a piece. The order was placed on Government E-Marketplace (GeM) portal through competitive bidding.

READ ALSO: On fast track: Modi government to make it easier for new firms to start operations

Similarly, when India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was surveying the market to procure around 1.5 lakh smart phones, availability of large number of original equipment manufacturers on government’s platform helped it to identify the right product. The Bank placed two different orders on the same day in November 2018 to procure 1.5 lakh smart phones at a cost of Rs 153 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Government E-marketplace (GeM) in 2016 to provide a transparent and efficient mechanism for the public procurement worth over Rs 3 lakh crore a year.

READ ALSO: Every fifth candidate in 3rd phase has criminal record, two-third charged for serious crimes like rape, murder

Within three years of its operation, the GeM notched a total turnover of over Rs 17,000 crore last year. Though the total value of confirmed orders was around Rs 22,000 crore but the orders worth over Rs 42,00 crore were delayed despite confirmation of the lowest bidder due to ongoing election process and other reasons.

In 2018-19, the total procurement by the state governments also crossed the total procurement by the central government on GeM platform.

Encouraged by the strong demands from the state governments, GeM CEO Radha Chauhan has set an ambitious target of notching a turnover of Rs 50,000 in the current financial year.

READ ALSO: India’s nightmare: Threat of large scale misuse of Aadhaar data is real

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Forget Flipkart, Amazon, government is buying lakhs of smart phones from this little known portal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition