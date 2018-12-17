Government boost to startups, coming soon: Government e-Marketplace to open up huge opportunity

Bengaluru-based Kaushik Mudda who runs 3D printing startup Ethereal Machines feels it would particularly help hardware startups that otherwise are harder to scale.

Startups are finally getting their share of government procurement. Online marketplace for procurement of goods and services by various government ministries, departments and PSUs – Government e Marketplace (GeM) will soon on-board startups across markets to list their products and services.

Bengaluru-based Kaushik Mudda who runs 3D printing startup Ethereal Machines feels it would particularly help hardware startups that otherwise are harder to scale. “For a hardware startup like us, it lends great credibility because until now there were massive checks and balances if you have to become a supplier to a government department, for instance, you must be in operation for 10 years,” said Mudda.

DIPP-registered Ethereal Machines won ‘Best of Innovation’ prize in the 3D printing category at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in the US. ”This is quite a long-term play. Startups in their first year of listing on the marketplace should be targeting at least 5-10% of their annual revenue,” added Mudda.

“This has been in the pipeline from quite some time for startups to engage and work with the government. It is also to get startups’ various innovations within the government and it is the step in that direction,” a GeM spokesperson told FE Online without confirming the date of its launch.

GeM is currently working on a ‘Proof of Concept’ corner on the website where startups will register and showcase their products. “From there we can connect startups to relevant ministry or department based on their requirements which can try the product on a trial basis. Based on their experience, respective government departments can then engage with startups on a regular basis,” the spokesperson added.

Apart from the basic information about the product or service, startups can also indicate the ministry or department they want to engage with.

Balaji Viswanathan, the maker of customer engagement robot Mitra that ‘greeted’ PM Modi and Ivanka Trump at last year’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, finds GeM apt for multiplying partnerships with various ministries to deploy Mitra. “Currently, we have reached out directly to government departments but GeM would help in better visibility of our product that would help departments to discover us easily,” said Viswanathan.

DIPP-registered Invento Robotics, which makes Mitra is currently working with Airports Authority of India to deploy the robots at various airports. “We expect annual revenue of around Rs 50-70 crore revenue per year working with multiple ministries,” added Viswanathan.

Currently, GeM boasts of over 31,000 buyers, close to 1.7 lakh sellers and service providers, 6.7 lakh products listed across 2,256 services. The marketplace, based on the data available on its website, has so far processed over 10 lakh orders worth Rs 15,651 crores.

Once operational, only DIPP-registered over 14,000 startups would be able to register on GeM.