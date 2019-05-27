GOQii takes battle with Flipkart to next level, asks to reveal other sellers’ identity

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 2:11:54 PM

GOQii, refuting Flipkart's charges of products' pricing determined by resellers on the platform, said that it has a direct contract with the e-commerce company for e-retailing products instead of selling it through a third party seller.

Vishal Gondal had last week tweeted about the heavy discounts offered on Flipkart.com for GOQii?s fitness bands HR and Vital. (Image: Bloomberg)

Prominent fitness wearable technology company GOQii, refuting Flipkart’s charges of products’ pricing determined by resellers on the platform, said that it has a direct contract with the e-commerce company for e-retailing products instead of selling it through a third party seller. GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal had last week accused Flipkart of selling its products at deep discounts.

We have never dealt or negotiated with any third-party seller to sell our products on Flipkart. We have a direct contract with Flipkart. We are surprised that Flipkart is suddenly saying that it has no control over pricing and being done by third parties,” Gondal told Financial Express Online.

A Flipkart spokesperson said that the company is not commenting on the matter.

The company said that while Flipkart claims in their letter to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Competition Commission of India that it is independent of products’ pricing but it has evidence, both on email and WhatsApp, to show that their employees are actively negotiating the pricing with GOQii and discussing discounts.

“Assuming that if there is an independent third party then how come we don’t know about it. Flipkart hasn’t mentioned the names of these sellers in the letter to DPIIT and CII,” said Gondal.

GOQii had sent a legal notice to Flipkart on May 18 for allegedly violating FDI e-commerce norms through heavy discounting on its products.

Gondal had last week tweeted about the heavy discounts offered on Flipkart.com for GOQii’s fitness bands HR and Vital that were available at 65 per cent and 71 per cent discounts on their costs of Rs 1,999 and Rs 3,499 respectively.

The company said that Flipkart’s pricing is lower than the products’ manufacturing cost.

“We are evaluating all are legal options. I don’t understand why Flipkart cannot stop the sale with deep discounts on our products when we have asked them to stop it and discuss this. People are assuming that they are not genuine products because of such low prices,” said Gondal.

The company claimed to have lost “a few 100,000 units at least” in corporate orders as its dealers and distributors, which are small businesses, selling to these corporates are getting order cancellations since they are asking for better pricing.

GOQii came across the steep discounting in the first week of May. Gondal further said that the response from Flipkart team or the CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is awaited by GOQii.

GOQii sells products through Cloudtail on Amazon in India.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. GOQii takes battle with Flipkart to next level, asks to reveal other sellers’ identity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition