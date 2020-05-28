Google puts MobiKwik app back on Play Store after penalising it for providing Aarogya Setu app link

Google had pulled down the MobiKwik app earlier on Thursday as it “doesn’t allow apps that contain deceptive or disruptive ads."
Digital payment app MobiKwik, which was removed by Google from its Play Store for allegedly violating its Deceptive Ads policy by having a link to Aarogya Setu app, has been restored for download. Google had pulled down the app earlier on Thursday as it “doesn’t allow apps that contain deceptive or disruptive ads,” read an email sent by Google Play Support to MobiKwik’s founder Bipin Preet Singh. Financial Express Online had accessed a copy of the email. “They (Google Play support team) had last week sent a warning to us for the Aarogya Setu app link. They said that it should be put like an ad, saying it is sponsored. Based on the RBI’s recommendation, we had put the link as we assumed it is for the public interest. Of course, we don’t get paid for putting the link. This is not an ad sponsored by someone else,” Singh told Financial Express Online.
Hey @GoogleIndia @GooglePlay you removed @MobiKwik app from play store because we had a link to Aarogya Setu app. We were asked to do this by regulators ( @RBI ) and understand it’s in public health interest. You have too much power ! Cc @CCI_India @amitabhk87 @PMOIndia @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/ftv5KIZCAy
— Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) May 28, 2020
However, Google later in the evening had put the MobiKwik app back on the Play Store after Singh removed the Aarogya Setu app link and submitted it to the Play Store. “I think they manually review app. I don’t know how Google didn’t understand that it is not for a commercial perspective but in the public interest. There are other multiple apps carrying the link and have been on the Play Store,” Singh said. The app link was provided under the Lockdown Support – Essential Services option in the MobiKwik app. Similar to MobiKwik, Paytm also provides Aarogya Setu link in its app while PhonePe doesn’t.
