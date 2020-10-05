  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google heeds apps’ backlash; extends Play Store billing policy deadline to March 2022

By: |
Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:14 PM

The announcement comes days after around 100 founders of leading startups such as Paytm, GOQII, Sharechat, MakeMyTrip, Innov8, Ixigo, Toppr etc., in India had informally come together to lobby against the alleged monopolistic move by Google.

In January, Google had said that Joker was among the most persistent malware threatening its users.Google had last week set September 30, 2021, as the deadline for developers to comply with its existing billing policy.

Amid raging concerns from the startup ecosystem over Google’s alleged unfair Play Store billing policy to charge 30 per cent in-app commission and enforcing use of its Google Play billing system, the search giant has stepped back for a while. Google, which had set September 30, 2021, last week as the deadline for developers to comply with its existing billing policy, on Monday announced extension till March 31, 2022. The announcement comes days after around 100 leading startup founders in India had informally come together to lobby against the alleged monopolistic move by Google.

Announcing the development on a company blog post, Purnima Kochikar, Director of Business Development, Games & Applications, Google Play said that Google is “extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play — for all apps that are yet to launch, or that currently use an alternative payment system.”

Related News

Meanwhile, Paytm also announced on Monday that it has launched its Android Mini App Store to back Indian developers — a move seen in retaliation to Google. Basically, these mini apps are mobile websites and would be listed and distributed on Paytm itself. Paytm said it won’t charge developers for the service while providing Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and cards as payment options for developers to offer to their users.

to be updated…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Google heeds apps’ backlash extends Play Store billing policy deadline to March 2022
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 1 lakh shops, kiranas gear up to sell on Amazon as MSMEs take center stage this festive season
2After disrupting grocery, JioMart forays into fashion to heat up competition with Amazon, Flipkart, others
3Flipkart to host ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from October 16-21