Google heeds apps’ backlash; extends Play Store billing policy deadline to March 2022

Amid raging concerns from the startup ecosystem over Google’s alleged unfair Play Store billing policy to charge 30 per cent in-app commission and enforcing use of its Google Play billing system, the search giant has stepped back for a while. Google, which had set September 30, 2021, last week as the deadline for developers to comply with its existing billing policy, on Monday announced extension till March 31, 2022. The announcement comes days after around 100 leading startup founders in India had informally come together to lobby against the alleged monopolistic move by Google.

Announcing the development on a company blog post, Purnima Kochikar, Director of Business Development, Games & Applications, Google Play said that Google is “extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play — for all apps that are yet to launch, or that currently use an alternative payment system.”

Meanwhile, Paytm also announced on Monday that it has launched its Android Mini App Store to back Indian developers — a move seen in retaliation to Google. Basically, these mini apps are mobile websites and would be listed and distributed on Paytm itself. Paytm said it won’t charge developers for the service while providing Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and cards as payment options for developers to offer to their users.

