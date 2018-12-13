Google gives another earnings avenue to startups; this new feature may widen product reach

Google’s announcement comes amid Facebook-owned Instagram’s expected foray into online shopping market by next year for users to discover products and buy from e-commerce websites. (Reuters)

E-commerce startups in electronics, beauty and healthcare, apparel, books, home decor, and other verticals have another sales channel coming their way as Google today announced the launch of ‘Shopping’ tab. Through the new feature in Google Search, startups would be able to showcase products, listed on their websites, to millions of users using Google every day.



“Channels like these are great for an online fashion store like us to sell items to the right audience since the majority of its users are teens. Also visually it is very rich and that’s what a fashion brand needs,” Sujayath Ali, cofounder and CEO at Sequoia Capital-backed online women fashion marketplace Voonik told FE Online.

Facebook has also reportedly been looking at entering the e-commerce market even as it launched its classified feature called Marketplace for users to buy and sell products in November last year.

Users can access the feature either via Google Shopping homepage, the Shopping tab on Google Search and in Google Lens – the image recognition mobile app by Google.