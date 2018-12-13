Google gives another earnings avenue to startups; this new feature may widen product reach

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 7:39 PM

Through the new feature in Google Search, startups would be able to showcase products, listed on their websites, to millions of users using Google every day.

Google, E commerce startups, Google Search, Facebook, Instagram, Google Shopping homepageGoogle’s announcement comes amid Facebook-owned Instagram’s expected foray into online shopping market by next year for users to discover products and buy from e-commerce websites. (Reuters)

E-commerce startups in electronics, beauty and healthcare, apparel, books, home decor, and other verticals have another sales channel coming their way as Google today announced the launch of ‘Shopping’ tab. Through the new feature in Google Search, startups would be able to showcase products, listed on their websites, to millions of users using Google every day.

Google’s announcement comes amid Facebook-owned Instagram’s expected foray into online shopping market by next year for users to discover products and buy from e-commerce websites.

“Channels like these are great for an online fashion store like us to sell items to the right audience since the majority of its users are teens. Also visually it is very rich and that’s what a fashion brand needs,” Sujayath Ali, cofounder and CEO at Sequoia Capital-backed online women fashion marketplace Voonik told FE Online.

Also read| Google’s all-new shopping search features for Indian users – Here’s all you need to know

Facebook has also reportedly been looking at entering the e-commerce market even as it launched its classified feature called Marketplace for users to buy and sell products in November last year.

Users can access the feature either via Google Shopping homepage, the Shopping tab on Google Search and in Google Lens – the image recognition mobile app by Google.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Google gives another earnings avenue to startups; this new feature may widen product reach
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition