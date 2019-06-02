Google-backed Dunzo extends delivery service to retailers not listed on its platform

Google-backed hyperlocal logistics startup Dunzo, which delivers right from medicines, flowers to laundry, books or even pet supplies within a city for customers from retailers or merchants partnered on the Dunzo app, has now extended its delivery service to non-Dunzo retailers or those not that are not partnered with Dunzo to sell goods on its app. "Such retailers would now be able to deliver goods ordered from their websites to customers via Dunzo delivery partners through our new feature - Checkout with Dunzo," Co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas told Financial Express Online. These retailers, which are not on the Dunzo app, would be able to integrate the feature within their websites and customers would be able to choose this option before checking out. The service is currently piloted via a single store -\u00a0 CakeZone in Bengaluru as of now while the work to expand the pilot with another six players spread across speciality retail, small and medium-sized aggregators, and omnichannel commerce ventures is in progress, said Biswas. The service allows retailers to leverage Dunzo's delivery capabilities to schedule, deliver, and track orders as they might not have their own delivery personnel to fulfil their orders on time. Dunzo currently has 5,000 retailers that have listed their stores on Dunzo.\u00a0It is also the most well-capitalized company in the on-demand task management space that has other relatively small players including Chennai-based Genie, Hyderabad-based Whizzy etc. Foodtech startup Swiggy also ventured into this space in February this year into categories including\u00a0vegetables, kirana, paan, pet care, florists, baby care, meat, health supplement, and gourmet\/organic items. Founded in 2015, Bengaluru-based Dunzo has so far raised $30.3 million across eight rounds of funding and counts from Cognizant\u2019s co-founder and ex-CEO Lakshmi Narayanan, Blume Ventures, Raintree Family Office (family office of the stationary giant Camlin), and\u00a0Monika Garware Modi, vice chairperson and joint MD at polyester film manufacturing company Garware Polyester. etc., apart from Google as its investors, as per deals tracker Crunchbase. Dunzo is currently available across 7 cities including Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad and Chennai.