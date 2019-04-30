Going global: Amazon India’s 50,000 sellers rake it in, export products worth $1 billion

Published: April 30, 2019 7:42:25 PM

Amazon India's global selling programme launched in 2015 has churned more than $1 billion in sales by 50,000 of its sellers exporting more than 140 million products in 2018 from India.

Going green: Amazon is letting prime customers bunch orders to save boxesAmazon said it expects the cumulative sales to grow from billion to billion by 2023.

Amazon India’s global selling programme launched in 2015 has churned more than $1 billion in sales by 50,000 of its sellers exporting more than 140 million products in 2018 from India. The number of sellers selling to international markets also increased by 56 per cent last year, Amazon said in its second annual ‘Export Digest’ on Tuesday.

Amazon said that it expects the cumulative sales to grow from $1 billion to $5 billion by 2023, PTI reported citing Amazon India’s head Amit Agarwal.

Also, over 80 per cent of Amazon India’s existing exporters from small towns and cities, said Gopal Pillai, Vice President of seller services.

The Export Digest said that Amazon’s international marketplaces grew by 55 per cent in their Indian products offerings along with 71 per cent rise in sellers.

The Digest highlighted Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana among top states that have the highest number of sellers exporting outside India in 2018. In terms of categories, books, apparel, jewellery, kitchen and health & personal care products saw high demand from foreign customers.

Importantly, Amazon and Flipkart had voiced for sudden changes in guidelines for FDI in e-commerce companies two months back. However, Amazon in its Q1 2019 earnings call recently said that there were only a ‘few days’ of downtime caused by the revised FDI norms.

“There were a few days of downtime for some of our selection. But for the full quarter, the impact was minimal,” Brian Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Amazon said in the post-earnings call (transcript available at seekingalpha.com) with analysts.

In a separate development, Amazon on Monday announced its online payment processing service Amazon Pay’s foray into peer-to-peer payments through UPI for Android customers to make bank-to-bank transfers on its app.

Customers would also be able to pay to local stores or to Amazon delivery agent apart from sending and requesting money directly from the Amazon Mshop app. Amazon now has the biggest selection of shopping and payment use cases on its app, said Vikas Bansal, Director – Amazon Pay.

