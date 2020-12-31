GigIndia raises Rs 7.6 crore in Pre-Series A from angel investors

GigIndia has seen growth in gig workers from Tier-II, -III and Tier-IV cities from 5.22% in March to 58.11% in September.

GigIndia, a Pune-based B2B gig marketplace start-up, has raised Rs 7.6 crore in Pre-Series A funding from angel investors. GigIndia, founded in 2017, by Sahil Sharma and Aditya Shirole, provides on-demand work completion at scale via gig workforce for sales, marketing and operations.

The start-up has around 800,000 gig workers registered on its platform across 200-plus cities in India. GigIndia plans to use the freshly-raised funds in enhancing their technology platform for building a larger community of such workers to serve contracts signed with the largest enterprises from next year, Sharma, co-founder & CEO of GigIndia, said.

Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital and Vineet Patni, former president, Bajaj Allianz, have infused an undisclosed amount of funds into GigIndia’s long-term mission. In July, the company had raised pre-Series A funding led by Japan-headquartered Incubate Fund India with participation from Beyond Next Ventures and existing angel investors, including former TCS CEO S Ramadorai.

Shirole, co-founder and COO, GigIndia, said the gig economy had played a major role in keeping operations ticking during the Covid-19 outbreak. GigIndia has completed 13 million gigs from March to November on the platform across 200-plus cities. The company also doubled its own team during the last eight months.

GigIndia has seen growth in gig workers from Tier-II, -III and Tier-IV cities from 5.22% in March to 58.11% in September. There was also a near 4x growth in female gig workers on the platform between April and October.