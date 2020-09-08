Amazon may deliver your orders faster this festive season; Jeff Bezos firm gears up for shopping boom

Sorting centres are crucial to Amazon ’s logistics network and help in delivering goods to Amazon’s order fulfilment across the country.

Ahead of India’s festive season, e-commerce platform Amazon has said that it will expand its sorting centres and has slated launch of five centres so that customers can get their orders faster. Other than the launch of five new centres in Vishakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bangalore, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the company will also ramp up operations at eight existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Amazon looks to increase its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers before the festival season commences as e-commerce companies usually witness a boom in orders amid festivities.

Sorting centres are crucial to Amazon’s logistics network and help in delivering goods to Amazon’s order fulfilment across the country. They sort packages before they are shipped to delivery stations based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. With the expansion of sorting centres, Amazon also looks to create employment opportunity for hundreds of individuals. “This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country,” Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, said.

Sorting at Amazon centres takes place via technology and automation such as sort slides and auto sorters in its sortation network. This allows fast manual sortation of packages and auto sorters are fully automated machines that perform end-to-end sorting of packages. This automated and expanded network helps in transporting packages to customers and sellers at a faster rate in the country. “The company continues to build its operational network to ensure a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country, leading up to the festive season,” it said. In July 2020, the company had also announced the expansion plans of its fulfilment network by adding 10 new fulfilment centres. It had also said that it will expand five existing buildings.