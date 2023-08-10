Gaming startup Metashot raises $400k in pre-seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures, angel investors

Startup Funding: Bengaluru-based gaming startup Metashot on Thursday announced raising $400k in the pre-seed funding round with the participation of angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures. The funding round witnessed the participation of other angel investors including founders of Dineout- Ankit Mehrotra, Sahil Jain and Khalid Qazi, among others.

Metashot plans to utilise the funds by expanding its team, and investing in marketing and research & development. Metashot works in the field of the console gaming industry and develops metaphysical gaming devices. The company visions to “bring cricket experience to every living room.” It specializes in enhancing the real-life experience of cricket by means of a console, enabling people to connect digitally.

Prince Thomas, Co-founder, of MetaShot says, “MetaShot aims to revolutionise the $72bn global gaming console market by introducing accessible metaphysical gaming, which is currently in its early stages globally and in India. Our mission is to bring the joy of physical sports to every living room. With our first product, we aim to bring the fun; and excitement of real cricket into every living room of a cricket-crazy nation. Interestingly, we dreamed, designed; built MetaShot completely out of India. We thank our investors for believing in our journey and backing our mission.”

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, said, “MetaShot is bringing a near real-life cricketing experience to the gamers. Cricket is loved in India in all seasons and for all reasons. We see that with the right marketing and business strategy, that Metashot has demonstrated, they can tap into billions of cricket lovers in the country and explore strategic partnerships to drive their brand recall. The potential is immense, and we believe IPV can help MetaShot with this moonshot of an opportunity.”

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is an angel investing platform with over 8600 CXOs, HNIs, and Professionals to together invest in startups. It mainly works in providing monetary and experiential capital. The company has launched a $50 million CAT 2 Alternative Investment Fund to invest in Pre-series A to Series B growth-stage startups.

