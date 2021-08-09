Fund Raise — EasyAspataal: A one-stop solution for your hospital needs

EasyAspataal co-founders Manoj Gupta and Gunjali Kothari

Venture Catalysts, a fast-growing integrated incubator and accelerator, has led a Rs 4 crore seed round in health-tech EasyAspataal. The funding round also witnessed participation from K Ganesh and Srinivasan Anamulo from Portea Medical, Sumit Chazed, founder, OTO capital and CredR, Sheela Anand, ex-CEO of Vidal Health and VP Star Health Insurance, and serial angel investor Praveen Das.

Founded by Manoj Gupta and Gunjali Kothari, the Mumbai-based startup has built a tech-enabled platform connecting patients and hospitals with multiple stakeholders to provide a smooth hospitalisation experience. Gupta comes with vast startup and fintech experience and has held several leadership positions in the past. Kothari looks after the business growth as an expert in sales & marketing and is a serial entrepreneur.

EasyAspataal aims to assist hospitals with a 360-degree digital infrastructure that will help them automate their front-office operations and maximise their revenues by delivering improved patient care. Gupta said, “Small and mid-size hospitals form 66% of India’s healthcare ecosystem and are losing an average of 30% of their annual revenue due to poor infrastructure and administrative challenges. On the other hand, a patient faces various challenges such as identifying the right care, finances, and heavy manual paperwork and lack of coordination between multiple stakeholders in healthcare.”

According to him, EasyAspataal aims to bridge these gaps in treatment delivery with its one-stop solution, bringing a plethora of services including re-admission, treatment financing, hospital service payments, insurance information, and discharge details on a single platform. “The funds will help us further in our efforts to make hospitalisation easy, seamless, and paperless,” he added.

Launched in January 2021, EasyAspataal is already working with 43 hospitals and has received over 500 registrations on its platform. The healthtech startup aims to onboard 200 hospitals and serve 5000 patients across Maharashtra by the end of 2021.