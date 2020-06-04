FSS gateway to empower small retail merchants with online payment tools

FSS enables acquirers to expand reach among medium and small merchants, allowing them to sell digitally.

FSS (Financial Software and Systems), the Chennai-based global digital payments technology provider and a payment processor, on Wednesday announced that it has enhanced its e-commerce payment gateway with added value service capabilities to bring more merchants online.

The enhancement provides benefits including off-the-shelf, low-cost digital payment acceptance tools for MSME retail merchants including QR codes, link payments and pay buttons.

Faster go-to-market capability for merchants with support for additional shopping carts, support for additional payment methods (Samsung Pay/Amex Cards) to reach new customer segments and advanced risk-based authentications tools to increase the volume of ‘genuine’ transaction and reduce fraud losses are the other attractions the company is offering.

K Srinivasan, global chief revenue officer, FSS, said; “As a globally leading payment processor, we are witnessing a steep growth in online payments in certain categories such as groceries, pharmacy, typically owned by small merchants. These notable enhancements would help acquirers diversify their merchant portfolio and bring substantial number of merchants online by empowering them with cost-efficient, secure payment acceptance tools.”

FSS enables acquirers to expand reach among medium and small merchants, allowing them to sell digitally. Branded PayNoW, the service empowers small and micro-businesses with a range of easy-to-use and cost-efficient tools to accept payments online. The PayNoW web store allows merchants to use predefined templates to build their online presence without the need for technical or coding experience, enabling them to go digital instantly.