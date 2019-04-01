From Ola Restrooms to GoT based OYO and Snapdeal’s smart shirt, here are biggest pranks by startups on April Fool’s Day

This year too, startups tried their hands on some crazy pranks to catch you off guard.

Ah, April Fool’s Day is here — a day dedicated to playing jokes, which are sometimes cheeky, and spreading hoaxes to ‘victimise’ those living in a fool’s paradise. Its funny but the day does bring out the best creative and marketing gimmicks by brands, particularly technology companies globally, to drive user engagement through tickling customers’ funny bones. This year too, there are some crazy pranks trying to catch you off guard. Below are few from Indian startups.

Ola

Ola launched Ola Restrooms – “a place to go, for a generation that’s on the go,” the company said in the campaign. Ola would provide clean loos that customers can book through their apps similar to their cabs. That’s not all, there would be “reading material, multiple scent options and more.” Ola had tricked with its chopper service, a news network service etc., in the past.

OYO

Hotel chain OYO has got Games of Thrones (GoT) to life with a GoT-themed OYO. “Built like the Palace in King’s Landing, it has medieval dining halls & houses the famous Iron Throne. Tag 2 friends & be one of the first people to visit this OYO. Hurry up, limited entries allowed,” OYO tweeted. It teased the prank on Sunday as it asked customers to “Stay tuned as we bring the land of magic, dragons and more, closer to you.”

Ixigo

Catch this flight and fly for free! Send us the screenshot of the flight in the frame and you may be one of the 5 lucky winners who gets to fly to a domestic destination under 5k ???? To win:

1. Follow @ixigo

2. RT & answer with #ixigoFlyHigh

3. Tag your friends #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/8NYP5VURna — ixigo (@ixigo) April 1, 2019



This one almost seemed to be true as Ixigo on Monday tweeted the contest. Ixigo’s CEO and Co-fouder Aloke Bajpai told Financial Express Online that while it is was created as a prank but they would give free tickets if people can catch the screenshot of the plane right within the frame. “But it is almost impossible,” laughed Bajpai.

Razorpay

First enterprise or B2B startup on the list of pranksters that doesn’t happen often. Payment gateway Razorpay put a lot of detailing to it to launch their their Prime Minister candidate — Aai for upcoming elections. No, she is not someone’s mother, heck it is not even human. Razorpay created an AI engine that is “motherly, homely and an intelligent candidate,” the company tweeted. This is along with their own Non Aadmi party that even has its own manifesto. This one quite stands out.

Snapdeal

This one if not today, might turn real in few years ahead as smart clothing is already under various phases of testing before going mainstream. Some already on the cusp of it are shirt, socks, jackets, innerwear etc. Snapdeal today tweeted app-based color changing shirts made with “patented technology and special fiber.” Perhaps, Snapdeal doesn’t want you to buy more than one shirt ever.

Atomberg Technologies

Atomberg Technologies is a Mumbai-based home appliances startup that probably sought inspiration from sci-fi movies for its April Fool’s day prank. It launched a first of its kind AI-enabled Atomic Fan — a major breakthrough in nanotechnology. These tiny fans can be fitted inside the human brain and activated by simply tap on the head. “The idea is to not only cool the brain from the inside but also provide anytime air. The fan’s additional features include anger management and zero-electricity consumption,” the company said in a statement.