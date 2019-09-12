From Gurugram, Hyderabad to Chapra, Mughalsarai, Ola Bike expands to 150 cities

Ola Bike has a network of nearly 3 lakh drivers currently.

On-demand bike hailing service which didn’t have a smooth ride, particularly in Karnataka for Ola has failed to be any deterrent to the company’s expansion goals. Uber’s arch-rival Ola in fact has expanded bike-sharing service Ola Bike to 150 cities across India and aims foray in “hundreds of new towns and cities over the next 12 months,” the company said in a statement. Ola’s focus with the future expansion is to bring customers in India’s hinterland into its micro-mobility fold. “Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurgaon with access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility,” said Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ola.

Ola Bike has a network of nearly 3 lakh drivers currently while it targets to “impact over a million Bike-partners in the coming year,” Srinivas said. Earlier this year Karnataka Transport Department had levied penalty on Ola Bike for its non-compliance of licence norms in Bengaluru. The department had imposed a six-month ban on the service but was lifted in two days following the penalty was paid.

The service was launched in 2016 in Gurugram, Faridabad and Jaipur following which it has been introduced in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata and small towns including Gaya, Bikaner, and Mughalsarai. Ola Bike competes with UberMOTO and Rapido primarily.

Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently said that services like Ola and Uber and their preference by millennials are among the reasons for the slowdown in the country’s automobile sector. “The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 (emission norms) and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” the minister said in Chennai. Ola claims to be India’s largest mobility platform and among the largest globally with a presence in more than 250 cities in countries including Australia, New Zealand, and the UK