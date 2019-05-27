FourKites: Sharpening predictive intelligence for shippers

Published: May 27, 2019 12:50:20 AM

Predictive intelligence helps shippers find new ways to reduce costs, improve service and drive innovation.

Predictive intelligence helps shippers find new ways to reduce costs, improve service and drive innovation. FourKites is also pursuing its global expansion and is in the process of spreading wings to newer geographies.

By Sajan Kumar 

FourKites, the Chennai-based predictive supply chain visibility startup, after securing $50 million in new funding in February is scaling up its real-time visibility network for shippers and carriers. The latest round will fund new applications, network expansion and industry collaboration with plans being chalked out to double its headcount in India. The Series C round includes follow-on financing from existing investors August Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, CEAS Investments and Hyde Park Angels. The funding brings FourKites’ total capital raised to $101.5 million. Since launching five years ago, FourKites has helped the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimise their supply chain based on actionable data and predictive intelligence.

FourKites network now includes more than 200 of the world’s top shippers, including AB InBev, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Perdue Foods, Smithfield Foods, Unilever, Walmart Canada and many others. FourKites will use the funding to expand its supply chain platform with new applications and capabilities; grow its global network of top shippers and carriers and extend its zero deadhead initiative to help shippers share unused truck capacity. “In addition to investing in strengthening our R&D capabilities we will continue our investment in employing and developing right talent in India,” Arun Chandrasekaran, co-founder and CTO, FourKites, said.

“For us, core technology is not at all a challenge, but the operationlisation part is. We have to see different types of regulations in each country.” Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance, and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network of more than four million GPS/ELD devices, FourKites covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, intermodal, last mile and parcel. The platform is optimised for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.

It currently tracks shipments in over 55 countries worldwide, helping top shippers and carriers collaborate based on real-time data across North America, South America, Europe and Africa. Predictive intelligence helps shippers find new ways to reduce costs, improve service and drive innovation. FourKites is also pursuing its global expansion and is in the process of spreading wings to newer geographies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. FourKites: Sharpening predictive intelligence for shippers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition