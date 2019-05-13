For Uber’s first employee Ryan Graves, a tweet turned out to be worth over billion dollars

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 5:42:54 PM

Uber's founder Travis Kalanick had tweeted the requirement of a "product manager/business development killer" on January 6, 2010, to which Ryan Graves responded back as the potential hire with his email address.

Ryan Graves was hired on March 1, 2010, as Uber?s first employee. (Image: Saltwater.com)

What’s in a tweet? nothing except if you are lucky it can be worth a billion dollars. That’s what a tweet turned out to be for Ryan Graves — founder and CEO at investment firm Saltwater, otherwise the first employee at the newly New York Stock Exchange-listed cab-hailing giant Uber.

Uber’s founder Travis Kalanick had tweeted the requirement of a “product manager/business development killer” on January 6, 2010, to which Ryan Graves responded back as the potential hire with his email address.

Here’s the tweet:

In December 2010, Kalanick in a company blog post described the hiring of Graves. “Funny story how we brought him in. I was hitting Craigslist, Twitter, and other channels looking for the right candidate. What resulted was the Awesomest job post and response I’ve ever seen,” he wrote.

Graves was hired on March 1, 2010, as Uber’s first employee after working as a leader in a management training programme in information technology at General Electric, CNBC reported.

He’s got the trifecta: Hustle, Emotional Intelligence, and Smarts. Ryan Graves’ first day was March 1st and he hit the ground running, Kalanick wrote in the blog post.

Now, Uber being a multi-billion company with a market cap of $69.7 billion on Monday, Graves’s equity in the company has turned into a super-rich man. According to Forbes, Graves net worth as on Monday was $1.4 billion.

Graves was the CEO at Uber for almost a year and close to seven-year period as senior vice president of Uber’s global business. He, however, announced his exit from Uber in August 2017, two months after Kalanick was forced to resign from the company, but he still exists on Uber’s board of directors.

Graves, currently running Saltwater, has invested in startups including Stance, Fort Point Beer, Skopos Labs, Basis etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. For Uber’s first employee Ryan Graves, a tweet turned out to be worth over billion dollars
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition