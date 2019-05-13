For Uber’s first employee Ryan Graves, a tweet turned out to be worth over billion dollars

What's in a tweet? nothing except if you are lucky it can be worth a billion dollars. That's what a tweet turned out to be for Ryan Graves - founder and CEO at investment firm Saltwater, otherwise the first employee at the newly New York Stock Exchange-listed cab-hailing giant Uber. Uber's founder Travis Kalanick had tweeted the requirement of a "product manager\/business development killer" on January 6, 2010, to which Ryan Graves responded back as the potential hire with his email address. Here's the tweet: @KonaTbone heres a tip. email me :) graves.ryan[at]gmail.com \u2014 =Ryan Graves= (@ryangraves) January 6, 2010 In December 2010, Kalanick in a company blog post described the hiring of Graves. "Funny story how we brought him in. I was hitting Craigslist, Twitter, and other channels looking for the right candidate. What resulted was the Awesomest job post and response I\u2019ve ever seen," he wrote. Graves was hired on March 1, 2010, as Uber's first employee after working as a leader in a management training programme in information technology at General Electric, CNBC reported. He\u2019s got the trifecta: Hustle, Emotional Intelligence, and Smarts. Ryan Graves\u2019 first day was March 1st and he hit the ground running, Kalanick wrote in the blog post. Now, Uber being a multi-billion company with a market cap of $69.7 billion on Monday, Graves's equity in the company has turned into a super-rich man. According to Forbes, Graves net worth as on Monday was $1.4 billion. Graves was the CEO at Uber for almost a year and close to seven-year period as senior vice president of Uber's global business. He, however, announced his exit from Uber in August 2017, two months after Kalanick was forced to resign from the company, but he still exists on Uber's board of directors. Graves, currently running Saltwater, has invested in startups including Stance, Fort Point Beer, Skopos Labs, Basis etc.