For Non-Engineers: Don’t know coding? Build an app on Hubbler

In the post-Covid era, ‘digital’ has assumed a new meaning. It is no longer sufficient to have your processes digitalised. A business has to be agile to adapt to business challenges overnight. Speed is everything, but the conventional method of product development through coding is slow and costly.

This is where Bengaluru-based Hubbler is changing the rules of the game. A cloud-based platform that offers over 100 pre-coded components (it calls them Hubbles) that have the capability to configure any kind of business applications through a drag-and-drop interface, it has built a proprietary system that not only generates the user interface but also a backend database and business middleware with just a click of the button.

Also Read: Sembcorp to acquire Vector Green Energy for Rs 2,780 cr

“As the term ‘no-code’ suggests, if you build an app on Hubbler you don’t have to write a single line of code. This enables anybody to build applications,” explains Hubbler founder Vinay Agrrawal. “Anyone with or without coding knowledge can build a software on our platform and deploy it in the market.” In contrast, low-code platforms require the user to write programme codes, not as expansive as in the conventional method but still one can’t wish away coding when on a low-code platform.

The seeds for this software as a service product company were sown when Agrrawal grew his previous venture Unicel Technologies into a multi-million-dollar business. While the team did its best by simplifying the complexities of the growing business through software solutions, the process of ideation for the software to deploy it on the ground took months. “It was then that I realised that the conventional method of software development was broken. The market needed a faster solution. That realisation made me start working towards Hubbler,” he recalls .

Today, Hubbler is transforming how software products are built by speeding it up to 24 hours, if the business process is clearly defined. In cases where the business process is complex, the platform can do the job within a few weeks; all this at one-tenth the cost of conventional software. More than 50 enterprise customers, including three unicorns, have developed and deployed complex, core solutions such as Procure to Pay Cloud, Lease Management, Revenue Operations, Expense Management, Field Force Automations and end-to-end billing systems on its platform. “We have also had startups come in and build their tech backbone on Hubbler, greatly minimising their time to hit the market,” Agrrawal said, but declined to mention the names citing NDAs.

Hubbler has recently raised $1.5 million from Artha Venture Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, and LenDenClub Alpha in seed round funding. It plans to use the funds to expand its operations to North America and develop new products there. “We have set an ambitious goal of increasing the number of transactions on our platform 10 times by the end of 2023,” says Agrrawal.

Artha Venture Fund is also one of the many satisfied clients of Hubbler. Said Anirudh Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund: “The back end of developing complex applications has been a hurdle in scaling a business, a problem valued at $11.45 billion in 2019 before the hyper-scale achieved in the pandemic. Hubbler is tapping into this market with a founding team with deep operating knowledge.”

The global no-code market is growing rapidly and is expected to cross $68 billion by 2028.