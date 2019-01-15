Focus on incentivizing startups instead of imposing angel tax: Nasscom to govt

Nasscom urged for shifting the focus away from startup valuation to verify the genuineness of the investment.

IT industry body Nasscom has urged the government to scrap the angel tax imposed on startups and instead focus on ways to incentivise them.

Nasscom’s senior director and head for public policy Ashish Aggarwal said that angel investors borne the highest risk since they invest at the earliest stage of startups, PTI quoted him as saying.

They are critical to the creation and growth of new companies and need to be encouraged, if not incentivised,” Aggarwal said in the industry’s wish list for this year’s budget to the government.

Aggarwal called for shifting the focus away from valuation to verify the genuineness of the investment since it is flawed. “Valuations in unlisted companies are generally subjective and this is more so in the case of start-ups,” he said.

The issue must considered as soon as possible as it is a matter of “survival for start-ups and strengthening the startup ecosystem,” Aggarwal said.

Last week PE, VC body IVCA has also suggested the government measures to solve the angel tax issue. The body in a letter had written to DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek to “automatically exempt” angel tax for all DIPP-registered startups without any limit of total non-promoter capital raised or up to Rs 10 crores if required to satisfy CBDT concern.

“At the outset, the law taxing infusion into companies should be abolished. If not, investment by any investor providing a PAN should not be taxed in the company’s hands,” said Harshal Kamdar, VC sector council member, IVCA, and partner, PwC.

Last month, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had urged angel investors in a tweet to register themselves as accredited investors for their KYC filing and invest in startups. Kant’s tweet was amid the issue of tax notices sent to startups and angel investors.

DIPP in response to a query about Kant’s tweet had clarified to FE Online that markets regulator SEBI is working on a mechanism for investors to get accredited for investing in startups.

Nasscom also expressed concerns over increasing cases of revenue authorities treating BPO-KPO services as intermediaries under GST rules.

Aggarwal said that these companies are not engaged in any facilitation of supply of goods or services at a pre-supply stage even as the GST Council had clarified on many aspects that have helped the industry last year.