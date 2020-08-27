Flipkart’s Vocal for Local move: To promote Assam’s handloom, handicraft as PM pushes for Make in India

Flipkart , which runs Samarth to promote handicraft and Indian handloom products, will help Assam’s local artisans to showcase their hallmark products to millions of customers across the country.

Flipkart has inked an agreement with the Assam government to promote the state’s local artefacts and handloom products on its e-commerce marketplace as the government continues to push for Make in India and supporting domestic manufacturing. Flipkart, which runs Samarth to promote handicraft and Indian handloom products, will help Assam’s local artisans to showcase their hallmark products to millions of customers across the country. “The Assam government and Flipkart both will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to the government’s initiative to build a self-reliant Bharat,” the Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal founded company said in a statement.

With the government raising its pitch for Vocal for Local and Make in India, major ecommerce players such as Snapdeal, Flipkart and Amazon have all been ramping up their offerings on their respective platforms dedicated to showcase works from local artisans. Flipkart runs Samarth, while Snapdeal has Pride of India and Amazon’s platform for indiginous items is called Karigar. Flipkart has been expanding the reach of its Flipkart Samarth programme to provide market access to the artisan and weaver community across India, by leveraging technology and innovation, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart group, said. “Through this partnership, local artisans, weavers and handicraft makers will enjoy dedicated benefits under the Flipkart Samarth programme that will further boost their growth and prosperity,” he said.

Under its Samarth program, Flipkart said that it is supporting the livelihood of more than 6,00,000 artisans, weavers and micro-enterprises across India. Meanwhile, Flipkart also recently tied up with a Nepal e-commerce website Sastodeal to sell Indian products in Nepal. The move will give a boost to Indian MSMEs as they will be able to leverage the rising online shopping population in Nepal. Under the deal, Sastodeal will list over 5,000 products from Indian MSMEs.