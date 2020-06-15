Flipkart’s ‘vocal for local’ move; debuts in ‘Made in India’ kids furniture segment

Other players in India’s online furniture market are Pepperfry, Urbanladder, Hometown, among others.

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has debuted into the kids furniture segment, and has said that it will source these products from local manufacturers only, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India. “The products are locally manufactured and therefore contribute to the growth of local manufacturing communities and the creation of new job opportunities and means of livelihood,” the company announced in a statement on Monday. The announcement comes after PM Modi nudged industry leaders to cut down on exports, empower local suppliers and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The government had recently identified ten sectors where India can drastically cut imports and instead focus on exports. These ten sectors include capital goods and machinery, mobile and electronics, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments. “We have to turn the crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat and take steps to ensure that products which we import from elsewhere are manufactured in India,” PM Modi said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) event. He also said that India should set new targets towards building self-reliance in furniture, footwear and air conditioner segment.

Meanwhile, Flipkart, under its kid’s portfolio will retail furniture items including beds, study desks, kids seating/table and chair set and storage/wardrobes which are free of toxic chemicals, sturdy with no pinching parts and durability certified under its Perfect Homes Junior range, the company said. With this expansion, we further strengthen our offerings in the online furniture industry, especially in the current times when parents are looking for dedicated spaces for their kids, as they continue staying indoors,” Dev Iyer, Vice President — Private labels, Flipkart, said.

The e-tailer launched ‘Perfect Homes Studio’ range in February 2020 and the company said that the newly launched category is pegged to grow at 20 per cent on year, according to industry reports. Other players in India’s online furniture market are Pepperfry, Urbanladder, Hometown, among others.