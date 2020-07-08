Now shop for products handpicked by digital influencers on Flipkart’s refurbished goods vertical 2Gud

Flipkart ’s 2Gud will compete with Meesho, DealShare, BulBul, GlowRoad, Mall91, and Simsim.

The growth of social media as a channel to carry out commerce with the line between social media and e-commerce increasingly getting blurred is giving way for social commerce to be the next defining trend in e-commerce. While there were already a handful of startups looking to have first-mover advantage in this space, now Flipkart is also exploring the segment. The company’s refurbished goods platform 2Gud has now forayed into social commerce space to allow users to track and follow the latest videos on fashion trends, gadgets review, beauty tips etc. by various digital influencers.

Users will be able to buy products, which are part of the video, without moving away from the video interface, leading to a seamless content-to-commerce experience, Flipkart said on Wednesday. “Influencers are changing the landscape of online retail and bringing greater opportunities for social commerce platforms in India. With millions of followers across the country, they have the potential to impact consumer’s buying decisions,” said Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD, Flipkart.

The growth of social media users particularly those coming from Tier-III cities and beyond are not necessarily online shoppers as well. According to RedSeer, people using social media but aren’t online shoppers in 2018 were 26 million in Tier-I, 10 million in Tier-II, 30 million in Tier-III and 60 million in other regions including rural areas. The biggest reason for social media users not being digital shoppers was lack of trust. This trust gap is filled by social commerce platforms through social media sellers that have a trusted network of followers and audience instead of a regular e-commerce platform.

2Gud will further expand social commerce to its mobile site and website. The platform currently has over 600 verticals across new offerings and existing refurbished product segments. 2Gud said it has over 1 million customers across more than 15,000 pin codes in India. India’s social commerce landscape currently has Meesho, DealShare, BulBul, GlowRoad, Mall91, and Simsim. Amazon had also launched its global social commerce platform called Spark in India in 2018.