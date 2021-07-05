Flipkart Wholesale launched its B2B marketplace for fashion retailers in Bihar

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B marketplace that enablers retailers to buy wholesale grocery and fashion shopping online, today made its foray into the seven cities in Bihar enable its local fashion retailers a platform to buy apparel and footwear online at wholesale prices.

The Flipkart Wholesale app is now available for fashion retailers in Patna, Purnea, Katihar, Munger, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur. The aim is to expand to other cities in Bihar too in the next few months, said the firm’s statement.

Through Flipkart Wholesale’s online platform, fashion suppliers and artisans in the region will not have to travel to fashion hubs such as Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kanpur, Delhi, Surat, Agra, Tirupur, among others to source merchandise but will be able to order online from the firm’s app.

“We are confident that this technology-driven platform in Bihar will help local businesses create new livelihood opportunities, boost the local economy, and build a more resilient retail ecosystem,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale in the press statement.

Since its launch with the fashion category in September last year, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded to over 3,000 pin codes and enabled over seven lakh listings for footwear, accessories, and clothing for retailers.

Flipkart Wholesale customers get access to a credit facility, a range of Flipkart assured quality products, order returns and product delivery to their shops with order tracking facility. They can also leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to understand customer-specific demands in their area so that they can buy and sell the right products.