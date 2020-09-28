Flipkart Wholesale gears up for festive season: Aims to boost MSMEs, lift consumer sentiment

The sale will go live on 29th September and will continue till 31st October, 2020.

Homegrown ecommerce platform Flipkart’s digital B2B marketplace has announced ‘Big Festival Month’ under which the company will sell products in fashion categories across more than 50 brands to its nearly one lakh members. The festive sales are expected to benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Flipkart said on Monday. “The upcoming festive season is a great opportunity for retailers and MSMEs to boost sales and profitability. We endeavour to bring festive cheer for our partners, make business easy for them and support their demand generation efforts through relevant insights and stock selections,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head — Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said.

Flipkart Wholesale has expanded into 15 cities and is now servicing in over 750 new pin codes across the country. Flipkart Wholesale is backed by parent Flipkart’s technology capabilities, its management in the consumer e-commerce segment and an understanding of the industry in India. “Flipkart Wholesale is making business easier for kiranas and MSMEs which are integral to India’s retail ecosystem,” the company said, adding that it hopes the festival sales will be an opportunity for the entire retail ecosystem to come together, lift consumer sentiment which has been downbeat for sometime due to the pandemic and drive business growth for local MSMEs across the country.

The sale will go live on 29th September and will continue till 31st October, 2020. Under the sale, Flipkart Wholesale will source 95% of the total products from local manufacturers. Products in various categories such as men’s wear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, kids wear and footwear will be available under the sale. “Buying bulk products has been made seamless with Flipkart Wholesale’s efficient technology and logistics, that offers the best margins, easy credit, express doorstep delivery, assured quality, smart selection and easy returns,” the company said. Flipkart Wholesale was recently launched by the company for placing bulk orders.