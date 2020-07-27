Flipkart-Walmart India deal: Online seller lobby AIOVA moves CCI against mega acquisition

AIOVA had reached out to CCI in 2018 alleging abuse of dominant market position by Flipkart , however, CCI had quashed its claim. Image: Reuters

Online seller lobby All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has reached out to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the mega acquisition of Walmart India by Flipkart announced last week. AIOVA said that the acquisition cannot be allowed as Flipkart is still being investigated for alleged unfair business practices through misuse of its dominant position. AIOVA had reached out to CCI in 2018 alleging abuse of dominant market position by Flipkart, however, CCI had quashed its claim. Flipkart has acquired the wholesale business of Walmart in India including 28 Best Price cash-and-carry wholesale stores. The letter was sent to CCI by AIOVA’s counsel Chanakya Basa on Monday. A copy of the objection was seen by Financial Express Online.

AIOVA said that it had “raised objections to certain parts” of the Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart in 2018 in sellers’ interests while “over the years it has been seen that sellers have been neglected by them,” the seller group’s spokesperson said in a statement shared with Financial Express Online. Among the objections raised then, the spokesperson added, “we had raised alarm over Walmart’s existing operations being merged with Flipkart’s operations, which is detrimental to sellers’ interests. Even in CCI order approving Walmart’s acquisition, they have mentioned this.”

Comments from Flipkart for this story are awaited.

