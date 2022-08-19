scorecardresearch

Flipkart Ventures to invest in 6 early-stage startups

The six startups are: Dopplr (metaverse), Livwell (insurtech), LogisticsNow (logistics solutions), NeuroPixel.AI (automated catalogues), Rightbot Technologies (robotic fulfilment), and Sellerapp (seller enablement).

Written by FE Bureau
Bengaluru
“Furthering our commitment to fostering India’s entrepreneur ecosystem, with Flipkart Leap Ahead, we want to support startups to scale up their businesses and build relevant solutions to solve complex problems in consumer internet and technology ecosystem,” said Ravi Iyer, senior vice-president and head, corporate development, Flipkart.

Flipkart Ventures, the $100-million venture fund set up by the e-commerce major, has announced it will be investing in six startups as part of its accelerator programme – Flipkart Leap Ahead.

The programme will help early-stage startups scale up their businesses. The six startups will receive equity-based investment of up to $500,000 from Flipkart and will undergo a mentorship programme through a customised curriculum, designed by Bain & Company. At the end of the programme, the selected startups will be able to present their ideas, finetuned over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders on a demo day.

The Flipkart Leap Ahead programme — which partners with the likes of Microsoft, Google, Nasscom, among others — graduated its first cohort in July 2021 with eight startups that successfully pitched their ideas to investors and raised further funding.

