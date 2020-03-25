Flipkart to resume delivery of grocery, essential goods after govt’s clarification on e-commerce

Flipkart to re-start services of grocery and essential goods.

Hours after Flipkart suspended all its services due to the challenges faced in delivering goods to the customers by its delivery personnel amid lockdown, the company said it will resume delivery of grocery and essential services later today. “We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery & essentials services later today,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said in a statement. Despite exemption to e-commerce deliveries of goods including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment from the government, Flipkart along with other service providers such as Zomato, Medlife, Milkbasket, Grofers reported police action against their delivery partners.

Earlier today, Gurugram police commissioner had directed all police officers that online delivery services “Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Bluedart, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, IFFCO Tokyo goods shall be allowed to operate,” the order read. “We are very grateful for the clarification provided by the government and local state authorities on the functioning of e-commerce as ‘essential service’ during the lockdown,” Krishnamurthy said.

Along with Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers, BigBasket had also announced on Wednesday about the suspension of their services. While Amazon had restricted its temporary suspension to all the goods except essential products like grocery, Grofers and BigBasket had said the services have been suspended due to the restriction from local authorities. While BigBasket’s website read that “we’ll be back soon,” services on the Grofers’ app seemed functional for Delhi NCR region only. The company is otherwise present in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata however, the app is not operational as of now.

According to a survey by the community social media platform LocalCircles, out of over 16,000 responses received on Monday and Tuesday from 164 districts in India, 79 per cent cited problem in receiving their online orders including longer delivery period, delayed orders, partial delivery of orders and cancelled orders. These orders were for essential goods such as wheat, rice, pulses, salt, sugar etc.