Flipkart to resume delivery of grocery, essential goods after govt’s clarification on e-commerce

Published: March 25, 2020 6:00:45 PM

Despite exemption to e-commerce deliveries of goods including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment from the government, e-commerce and other online delivery companies like Zomato, Medlife, Milkbasket, Grofers reported police action against their delivery partners.

flipkart temporarily suspends its operations in india because of nationwide lockdown of coronavirusFlipkart to re-start services of grocery and essential goods.

Hours after Flipkart suspended all its services due to the challenges faced in delivering goods to the customers by its delivery personnel amid lockdown, the company said it will resume delivery of grocery and essential services later today. “We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery & essentials services later today,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said in a statement. Despite exemption to e-commerce deliveries of goods including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipments from the government, Flipkart along with other service providers such as Zomato, Medlife, Milkbasket, Grofers reported police action against their delivery partners.

