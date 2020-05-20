Flipkart to now deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart at your doorstep in these 26 cities

Flipkart will deliver essentials such as atta, dal, oil, among others from Vishal Mega Mart in 26 cities.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart has joined hands with retail grocery chain Vishal Mega Mart to deliver essentials at your doorstep as the country remains in a lockdown due to coronavirus. Flipkart will deliver essentials such as atta, dal, oil, among others from Vishal Mega Mart in 26 cities. The company has created a Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store on its platform, Flipkart announced in a statement on Tuesday. Via this collaboration, Flipkart will be able to serve customers from over 365 Vishal Mega Mart stores as the government has allowed e-commerce companies to ply in all zones (green, orange and red) except containment zones.

The 26 cities where Flipkart will be able to deliver products from the retail chain are: Bengaluru, Noida, Faridabad, Patna, Goa, Guwahati, Amritsar, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR -Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhubaneswar. “Now our customers can visit 365 stores or order essentials from Vishal easily on Flipkart and have them delivered at their doorstep, in a safe and hygienic manner,” Gunender Kapur, CEO and MD at Vishal Mega Mart, said. Flipkart and Vishal Mega Mart look to scale up the operations to over 240 cities in a month’s time.

Those who wish to buy items from the retail chain can access the catalogue on Flipkart website. After a customer has placed the order, a Flipkart delivery executive willcollect the products from the nearest Vishal store and it will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep. “The ability to work with the modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials. Backed by our robust technology platform, this will help consumers to have the real-time visibility of essentials available in their area,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said.

Earlier, homegrown food aggregator Swiggy had also partnered with Vishal Mega Mart to deliver essentials from the retail chain as citizens scrambled to get supplies in a lockdown. Swiggy had also partnered with other FMCG majors and retail chains to deliver essentials.