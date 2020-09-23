Flipkart to bring Max Fashion apparels on its platform ahead of festive season

Flipkart’s chief rival in India Amazon is also ramping up its services ahead of the festive season.

Homegrown Flipkart has partnered with apparel brand Max Fashion ahead of the upcoming festive season as e-commerce platforms are gearing up for a demand revival. “This partnership assumes significance, as India prepares for the upcoming festive season and Flipkart prepares for its annual Big Billion Days, focusing on bringing India’s best fashion brands and collaborating with them to bring the best styles for Indian consumers,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

This year, it is expected that e-commerce sales will be bigger than ever despite of the coronavirus pandemic. While retail has taken a hit due to lockdown and other reasons, online sales this year will be more than 50% of the last year numbers due to pent up demand and shifting focus to online shopping amid the pandemic, according to a report by Redseer. Last year too, online shopping had touched record highs during the festive season.

Flipkart looks to tap into tier 2 plus cities as there has been a rising trend of online shopping in these cities. “We will continue to bridge the gap between customers in metros and Tier 2+ regions, where customers are seeking the best of current fashion trends, but have limited access from a selection, range and affordability perspective,” Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion said, adding that the partnership is one of its biggest partnerships this year.

Meanwhile, Flipkart’s chief rival in India Amazon is also ramping up its services ahead of the festive season. Amazon has recently announced the launch of its third fulfillment center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat as it considers the region an important and strategic point for consumers. The company had also recently opened a new sorting center to ensure faster delivery for its customers as e-commerce companies usually witness a surge in orders during festive season which starts in October and ends with Chhath Puja in November.