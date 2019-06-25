Flipkart tells why it stopped Plus point redemption; here’s what is in offing now

Image: Reuters

E-commerce giant Flipkart has landed in trouble with its exclusive reward program called Flipkart Plus, as customers find themselves unable to redeem their coins and avail benefits. With the user complaints piling up on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Binny Bansal- and Sachin Bansal-founded Flipkart tweeted that there are “some new changes being made in the Plus program and customers will get to know about it by July 12”. Meanwhile, Flipkart customers have taken it to Twitter to express their displeasure with the same. Even the occasional offers that Flipkart presents on its Plus platform have been discontinued, some users said on Twitter.

Customers claiming to have had plans to use their Flipkart Plus points before 12 July 2019 said that they feel cheated that the program was taken down without prior intimation. A Twitter user by the name Sailesh Patel said that he wished to subscribe to Hotstar Premium using the accumulated Flipkart coins but will not be able to do the same as the offer expires on 30 June while Flipkart has suspended the operations of Plus till July. “Feeling cheated by Flipkart as no intimation made beforehand about site down,” Sailesh Patel tweeted. Another Twitter user by the name Jasir Umer said that he had been collecting coins to join Flipkart Plus and when he was finally able to accumulate them, Flipkart took down the program.

Flipkart had announced Plus program some time back with the aim to provide benefits to its customers where points are accumulated every time when a user buys something on the e-commerce platform. The customers could trade off the points for various benefits such as free delivery, free shipping, early access to Flipkart sales and exchange the points for Flipkart Plus membership and other offers. Flipkart was providing its membership for 50 Plus points at no additional costs and while some customers were gathering the coins, Flipkart discontinued or rather took off the program for some time making people question the sincerity of the program. For its part, Flipkart said that the company is working on revamping the program “keeping valuable customers in mind,” responding to a complaint.