Flipkart, Swiggy have novel ways to fight coronavirus; here’s what cos are doing to minimise impact

With the rising cases of coronavirus all over the world, social distancing has become a norm and it has left consumer internet companies in a fix. However, platforms such as Swiggy and Flipkart have come up with novel ways to deal with the virus and to curb social contact. Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, for one, is mapping impacted areas and has organised sessions to raise awareness on minimising exposure of its delivery agents. “For our supply chain and logistics network, we have organized awareness sessions across all our facilities on how our employees and partners can minimize their exposure by following simple precautionary measures,” it said in a statement. Further, the company has also provided hand sanitizers and “other required equipment” to its delivery partners, The Indian Express reported.

In the wake of coronavirus, online food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy are offering contact-less delivery options to its users so that contact between the customer and the delivery agent can be minimised. In a communication to its customers a few days back, Swiggy said that it has taken several measures to deal with coronavirus. “You may request the delivery partner to leave your package by the door (in case of online payment), in case you are feeling unwell or prefer so,” it said. Additionally, the company is also helping its employees to follow proper hygiene and has asked restaurant partners to ensure consumer safety. Several small e-commerce players have also been sending e-mails to their users about the various steps taken by them to control the spread.

On the other hand, grocery delivery company BigBasket has directed its delivery partners to exchange currency notes through envelopes and plastic covers. These envelopes are later changed at the end of every delivery slot, the newspaper reported. Various companies have also asked their employees to work from home as the sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has raised concerns. Several states including UP and Haryana have also shut down malls and movie theaters temporarily to contain the spread.