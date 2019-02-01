Flipkart slams roll out of revised FDI e-commerce policy; says decision taken in “haste”

Walmart-owned Flipkart has said it is disappointed with the revised FDI e-commerce rules implemented in “haste” by the government.

Flipkart said it would adhere to the revised norms even as it is “Disappointed that the government has decided to implement the regulation changes at such haste,” PTI quoted a Flipkart spokesperson as saying on Friday.

The homegrown online retailer said that policy must be created in a consultative, market-driven manner even as significant work needs to be done to change its supply chains and systems.

Despite Flipkart and Amazon’s repeated requests, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had deferred the extension of the February 1 deadline.

The guidelines prohibit FDI-backed e-commerce marketplaces in India to sell goods of vendors in which they have equity stakes and to have exclusive marketing tie-ups.

Both Flipkart and Amazon’s India unit have been rushing to restructure their ownership structures and few key vendor relationships since the government announced revised rules in December last year.

While traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the government’s decision but it asked for thorough implementation without any lapse.

“This is not enough but the policy needs to be implemented strictly in its letter and spirit. For this, a regulatory authority should be formed as early as possible to regulate and monitor the e-commerce business of India and much-awaited e-commerce policy should be formulated and announced,” said CAIT’s secretary general Praveen Khandelwal.

The norms also said that the goods of a vendor will be “deemed to be controlled by an e-commerce marketplace if more than 25% of purchases of such vendor are from the marketplace entity or its group companies.”

Hence, from today onwards, vendors such as Cloudtail and RetailNet that are backed by Amazon and Flipkart respectively would not be able to retail their products on these marketplaces.

Consequently, digital e-tailers would reportedly have to restructure their operations and reportedly bear the loss over inventories bought from vendors.

Nearly 35-40% of online retail sales worth Rs 35,000-40,000 crore could be hit with the revised norms, said a Crisil report.

Khandelwal has also demanded a special investigation team to investigate businesses of major e-commerce players in the past two years while the guidelines should be stretched to bring domestic e-commerce companies as well under its ambit.