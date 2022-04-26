scorecardresearch

Flipkart signs MoU with West Bengal govt to train and support local artisans

Under this partnership, the Samarth programme will provide time-bound incubation support and training benefits to under served communities.

Written by FE Bureau
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the signing of a MoU with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME&T) Department, government of West Bengal, to train and support local artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers to leverage e-commerce platform to scale their local products nationally.

Flipkart Samarth programme will empower artisans/weavers in the state with the ecosystem support required to grow and benefit from the e-commerce platform access. Under this partnership, the Samarth programme will provide time-bound incubation support and training benefits to under served communities.

