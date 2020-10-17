  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart sees rise in number of customers from Tier-III cities

By: |
October 17, 2020 7:00 AM

Analysts attributed this increase in share of purchases from Tier-II and -III cities to the migration of employees to smaller cities as organisations took to work from home.

Flipkart said local MSMEs from over 2,550 pin codes saw demand coming in from across the country.Flipkart said local MSMEs from over 2,550 pin codes saw demand coming in from across the country.

Following the launch of its six-day Big Billion Days (BBD) sale on Friday, Flipkart said nearly 50% of new customers came from Tier-III cities and beyond.

Among the categories, the home segment registered a 53% rise in new customers from Tier-III cities. The large appliances and beauty & general merchandise (BGM) segments witnessed a near 50% increase each in new users from the region.

Related News

Analysts attributed this increase in share of purchases from Tier-II and -III cities to the migration of employees to smaller cities as organisations took to work from home.

Online retailers are estimated to rake in about $6.5 billion in sales during the month-long festive period, ending November 15, as more consumers are indulging in online spends lured by varied deal offers, said Forrester Research analysts. As much as 75% of the sales, predominately led by Flipkart and Amazon, will be covered during the first leg of the festive sale events to happen between October 15 and 21, they said. E-tailers clocked $4.8 billion in sales last year.

Flipkart said local MSMEs from over 2,550 pin codes saw demand coming in from across the country. Sellers from 167 new cities joined e-commerce this BBD.

“There has been a perceptible shift towards Digital India, with a 75% increase in prepaid transactions, which showcased a strong endorsement for digital payments as consumers continue to maintain social distancing when making purchases,” the company said in its statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Big Billion Days sale Flipkart sees rise in number of customers from Tier-III cities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amazon, Flipkart slapped with govt notice for not displaying country of origin on products sold
2We are very clearly seeing the shift to online, says BigBasket CEO Hari Menon
3Zomato raises $52 million from US-based Kora Investments