Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart sees rise in number of customers from Tier-III cities

Analysts attributed this increase in share of purchases from Tier-II and -III cities to the migration of employees to smaller cities as organisations took to work from home.
Flipkart said local MSMEs from over 2,550 pin codes saw demand coming in from across the country.
Following the launch of its six-day Big Billion Days (BBD) sale on Friday, Flipkart said nearly 50% of new customers came from Tier-III cities and beyond.
Among the categories, the home segment registered a 53% rise in new customers from Tier-III cities. The large appliances and beauty & general merchandise (BGM) segments witnessed a near 50% increase each in new users from the region.
Online retailers are estimated to rake in about $6.5 billion in sales during the month-long festive period, ending November 15, as more consumers are indulging in online spends lured by varied deal offers, said Forrester Research analysts. As much as 75% of the sales, predominately led by Flipkart and Amazon, will be covered during the first leg of the festive sale events to happen between October 15 and 21, they said. E-tailers clocked $4.8 billion in sales last year.
“There has been a perceptible shift towards Digital India, with a 75% increase in prepaid transactions, which showcased a strong endorsement for digital payments as consumers continue to maintain social distancing when making purchases,” the company said in its statement.