Flipkart raises $1.2 billion funding led by parent Walmart; valuation nears $25 billion

To fight Covid further and fully overcome the pandemic impact, Flipkart has raised $1.2 billion investment led by its parent company Walmart along with a group of existing shareholders. The round has valued the company at $24.9 billion in post-money valuation, the company announced on Tuesday. The investment will be made in two tranches in the current financial year. The investment is likely to give more firepower to Amazon’s arch-rival as the two remain the leading players in the fast-growing e-commerce market in India. “Kalyan and team have a clear vision and are relentlessly focused on giving Indians frictionless choice in how they shop and sell online. We’re excited to see what the future holds as they continue their journey to become India’s most trusted eCommerce marketplace” said Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International.