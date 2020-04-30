Flipkart partners with Meru to facilitate door-step delivery of essentials

Apart from ensuring functionality of essential supply chains, the partnership will also support driver-partners with income opportunities, Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with ride-hailing cab operator Meru to facilitate door-step delivery of essentials to the e-commerce firm’s customers. The service will be available across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

In line with government guidelines, Meru is providing its Ozone sanitised fleet to help Flipkart with its deliveries.

“This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery and essential goods,” said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, at .

Meru driver-partners will undergo Flipkart’s training module for better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of the grocery items, while Meru is educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitisers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus, the companies said.