Flipkart had majority GMV share in the festive season sales. Image: Reuters

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s wholesale arm Flipkart India Private Limited has reported a 12 per cent increase in its FY20 revenues to Rs 34,610 crore from last financial year. Its losses, however, decreased 18 per cent to Rs 3,150 crore in FY20 from FY19 while expenses stood at Rs 37,760 crore, according to the company financials accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

to be updated…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.