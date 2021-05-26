Flipkart hired 23,000 fresh staff during March-May

Flipkart has been ramping up its supply chain infrastructure to cater to more consumers.

Flipkart on Tuesday said it has hired about 23,000 people across India during the March-May period to bolster the firm’s supply chain capabilities. Most of the fresh recruits have been primarily placed in the warehousing and delivery branches.

The addition of jobs comes at a time when consumers across the country are banking on e-commerce platforms to shop for products across segments, including essentials and daily purchases. Most Indian states have imposed lockdowns and other related restrictions to check the rapid spread of the virus impacting the regular movement of people.

“The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities. All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times,” Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, supply chain at Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart has been ramping up its supply chain infrastructure to cater to more consumers. Earlier this month, it announced plans to step up supply chain infrastructure for its grocery business and add over eight lakh square feet of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months.

Last year, e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon had enabled a spate of direct and seasonal employment opportunities to service a huge volume of orders. In the run-up to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale in the previous year, the firm had helped create room for over 70,000 direct jobs besides lakhs of indirect seasonal openings.

Ajoy Thomas, a business head at TeamLease Services had recently told FE that hiring for delivery boys, pickers, packers and loaders in the e-commerce space had jumped 40% since the pandemic commensurate with the increased demand for food-tech and e-groceries.

Flipkart said that it is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain. The training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.