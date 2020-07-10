Flipkart goes vocal for local art, craft and handloom; partners with Karnataka govt to promote artisans

The e-tailer will now sell products from state’s local artisans and provide market access.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart has partnered with the Karnataka government to promote local arts, crafts and handloom sectors as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to push for boosting domestic industries. The e-tailer will now sell products from state’s local artisans and provide market access. “The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable local artisans, weavers and craftsmen of Karnataka to showcase their hallmark products to a pan-India customer base, the Sachin Bansal co-founded company said in a release. Karnataka MSME and Mines Department and the Flipkart Group will now help these artisans in growing their business and provide them trade inclusion opportunities. This will also further thrust PM Modi’s Make in India initiative.

Under this partnership, renowned Karnataka based brands such as Cauvery — Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and Priyadarshini Handlooms, which is a part of Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation, will join Flipkart’s Samarth

programme. “The collaboration with Flipkart will be instrumental in driving commercial and social development in the state. This partnership will help in taking the local handicrafts and handlooms businesses of Karnataka to a national consumer base,” Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, Department of MSME and Mines, said. Flipkart had launched the Samarth program to “empower” Indian artisans, weavers and craftsmen in 2019. Flipkart’s major rival Amazon also sells artwork and handiwork of artisans from across the country under its Karigar programme.

“These are challenging times, and as a homegrown platform, we believe it is our responsibility to boost local businesses and catalyse ecosystem partnerships to help transform them,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been also pushing to promote Indian manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat or Make in India scheme. He has called on industry leaders several times asking them to encourage domestic artisans and cut down on imports.